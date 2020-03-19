The original idea of last week’s “Panic” column was to give local people something to do during Spring Break when vacation plans were canceled because of the threat of the spread of COVID-19.
My clues were sort of a scavenger hunt of local attractions and sights to see.
Unfortunately, because of the threat of COVID-19, most of those attractions that I referred to have closed this week.
Ironically, the public feels a need to stock up on toilet paper. Wouldn’t it be better to have lots of Tamiflu, Mucinex or NyQuil on hand?
But I did promise last week to spill the beans in this week’s column. Readers might want to cut this out to refer to in the summer because when the summer vacation to Myrtle Beach gets cancelled, it will give families something to do.
But here are some places to visit once the threat of spreading COVID-19 has ended.
• NASCAR’s first Strictly Stock race was held in Charlotte in 1949. Speeds reached up to 70 miles per hour. Glenn Dunaway won the race but apparently his Ford was not “strictly stock” and the trophy was given to Jim Roper. He lived on his grandfather’s farm in Halstead.
That trophy, the first presented by NASCAR, can be found at the Kansas Auto Racing Museum in Chapman. And I have seen it.
• O.P Smith, considered the father of American greyhound racing, invented the mechanical lure in 1912. It was first used in 1919, 101 years ago.
Greyhounds were used as hunters in England. Queen Elizabeth I started racing the swift canines and the sport became known as the Sport of Queens.
Smith’s device allowed the greyhounds to chase a lure around a track. One of the lures is on display at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
• Sitting on a bench reading the newspaper is Benjamin Franklin. He is out front of the Abilene Public Library. One can even read alongside one of our Founding Fathers.
• Wild Bill Hickok shot his friend and deputy Mike Williams near the corner of Cedar and West First Street, probably with a .36 caliber pistol. A replica is part of a 150 pistol and rifle collection that was donated to the Dickinson County Historical Society by Art Mannel. Some of those guns were on display last week, before the museum closed.
• Brown’s Park was once a destination for swimmers, boaters and golfers. The manmade waterfall located deep into the park on Turkey Creek fed the lake that was once there.
• During storms, meteorologists often refer to the Moonlight location as a tornado nears. Wikipedia says it was named after Thomas Moonlight, Kansas secretary of state. The Bethel Church was once there and there is a cemetery where many of my relatives are buried. Proof that there was such a place is a picture of my mother Nelda and her brothers and sister on display at the Talmage Historical Society and Museum.
• If the grocery stores run out of flour, the Red Turkey Wheat that originally arrived in Kansas in 1874 is currently being ground at the Hoffman Grist Mill in Enterprise. It and other products are for sale there. The Mill is also at the end of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad excursions.
• One of the first Braille typewriters showed up on the doorstep of the Hope Community Museum. Its donor remains anonymous.
• When the Dwight D. Eisenhower Museum was remodeled, a wall was covered with maps which all contain the location of the city of Abilene.
• Abilene’s rowdy history of gunfights, can-can dancers and saloons of the 1870s come to life again each weekend during the summer months at Old Abilene Town. It is set to begin kicking off the new season the first weekend in May. At least, that is the plan for now.
• No doubt A.B. Seelye would be selling his Wasa-Tusa and Fro-Zona to treat the COVID-19. Seelye came to Kansas in 1890 and settled in Abilene where he established a small laboratory and engaged in the manufacture of propriety medicine. The history of the A.B. Seelye Medical Company can be found at the Seelye Mansion.
You might need to make this scavenger hunt a virtual one during these unusual times. I guess we are lucky to practice social distancing during the 2000s and not the 1870s when Abilene was settled. Stay safe, everyone!
