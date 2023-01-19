“If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The world celebrated the birthday of legendary civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this past Monday. With that came many posts all over social media from people of all ethnicities. From celebrities to my neighbor Bob, many felt the need to share a post, comment, or hashtag online to remember the legacy of Dr. King.
So what does MLK day mean to me?
That's simple: unity and equality. Dr. King preached these ideas over and over again. What did it gain? Well, in my case, it was life.
You see, I'm mixed. My mother is white and my father is black. Without the influence of Dr. King or others like him, people like me wouldn't exist. It was Dr. King's message of equality and all the triumphs and tribulations that led to the disposal of hateful thinking towards someone else just because of their skin.
I understand that not everything is peachy keen, and there are still people in this world that don't agree with the ideas Dr. King had, but the world has come a long way since the 60s. It's become more politically correct. Businesses everywhere have become more diverse. There's diversity in schools all over the country. I guess Dr. King's dreams came true.
While the fight for equality is not over, and probably never will be, Dr. King was able to get his foot in the door, which led to avenues of unity being built in places all over America, and the world. These avenues have reached the minds of society, and won't be slowing soon.
Nowadays, equality fights a different battle, but it's still the same war. Members of the LGBTQ+ are fighting to be seen and heard as normal people, and they have problems and solutions just like the rest of us. The transformation of Caitlyn Jenner put the world on notice that someone can still be the same person, even if they feel different on the inside.
Women have been scrapping and clawing for equality for years now, in all cultures everywhere. There are still plenty of jobs where a man gets paid more than a woman does, even if they have the same title. From activists like Susan B. Anthony, and Sojourner Truth, to Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the fight for women's suffrage lives on.
Although it may not be the Jim Crow era, African Americans still deal with a fair share of hate. The difference is it's not out in the open for everyone to see. Systemic racism is the term, I believe. Scandals like the infamous recorded conversation with former Los Angeles Clippers Owner Donald Sterling and his wife in 2014, where Sterling said, “stop bringing black people to the games,” and chastizing her for posing for pictures with African Americans for social media are still prevalent to this day. Colin Kaepernick had just led the San Francisco 49ers to the Superbowl in 2013, now, he can't even get a job because he stood for his beliefs. Meanwhile, quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan continued to play and start for their teams, even though they were both washed.
All I'm saying is, although Dr. King accomplished a lot and battled through the hardships that came with that era. We celebrate his birthday to remind us that there is love in equality, not just to feel better about the indifferences your ethnicity caused and make it seem like you care with a social media post. It's time to look in the mirror and make a difference.
Rest in paradise Dr. King, as one day your dreams may come true.
