Moving is never fun, said the store clerk as I was paying for a large cup of coffee Tuesday.
As you may know, The Reflector-Chronicle moved at the beginning of this week.
No longer on Broadway, we are located close to the same block location but on Cedar Street a block over.
It was, indeed, not fun.
I tried counting how many times I have moved in my life. Each presented unique challenges.
In 1996 we moved from Wildcat Street to Jayhawk Street.
It was just a block away.
We hired four or five high school football players to help us move.
We had two very heavy items: a chopping block that came out of the old Zey’s meat market which had been located in the 100 block of N. Spruce Street.
And we had an antique piano.
We rented a piano dolly from Abilene Rent All. The object was to load the piano in the back of a pickup. It was going into the basement of our new home on Jayhawk.
We got the piano outside but when it came time to lift it into the back of a pickup, those strong football players only got it about six inches off the ground.
“Go tell your mother the piano is not going into the basement at the new house,” I told our son Ryan.
My wife Kathy who was unpacking the kitchen in the new location looked out the kitchen window to see the piano being rolled down Jayhawk Street.
Our next move was from Jayhawk to south of Abilene near Brown’s Park.
That move presented several unique experiences.
It’s amazing how much stuff you collect in a very short time.
We attempted to reduce the amount of stuff by having a garage sale on a Friday night. By the end of the evening we were just giving stuff away since we were moving the next day.
But we still had lots of things we didn’t really want or need to take with us.
It was April and the city of Abilene was in the process of picking up unwanted stuff on the curb as part of the Spring Cleanup.
I lined the curb with stuff that Saturday evening, knowing that sometimes people drove around town picking up that which was left on the curb before the city hauled it off.
Sunday morning I phoned my mother who also lived on Jayhawk, asking her how many boxes were still on the curb in front of our old house.
“What boxes?” she asked.
We moved on the Saturday of the Eisenhower Marathon. Did I happen to mention that our home was located next to Brown’s Park where the marathon is held?
While moving is never fun, not all of our moves were as difficult as driving a truck while trying to avoid runners in the road.
In college we lived at Jardine Terrace in a small one-bedroom apartment on the J wing. We wanted an unfurnished apartment but the only apartment available was furnished.
We moved in on a Saturday only to discover that there were no furnishings. The status had been incorrectly reported to the housing department. This adventure I have written about before so I won’t bore you with the details but this brings me to the move of a lifetime.
While in college we were preparing to have our first child and we were looking for a two-bedroom apartment at Jardine. We were assigned one in G.
At the same time, our next door neighbors in J were moving out of their two-bedroom apartment into a house in town.
My son often says it’s not who you know, it’s who knows you. Fortunately for us, the director of housing knew me from my work at the Collegian, the college newspaper.
So, with some luck and the aid of that director of housing, we were able to just move next door. This essentially was taking the drawers out of our bedroom dresser, moving the shell of the dresser next door and putting the drawers back in. No packing! I wish all of our moves were that simple as moving next door.
This week’s move has been challenging but we have put a newspaper out each day during the experience. This is because of staff working tirelessly under less than ideal circumstances. If only we could leave extra stuff at the curb!
