The story about the law enforcement raid Friday, Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record newspaper has captured the attention of media outlets and ordinary people not only in the United States, but also around the world.
That's because a raid on a newsroom — where law enforcement confiscates all the computers, servers, reporting materials and reporters' personal cell phones — isn't something that's supposed to happen in the United States where news gathering is protected by the First Amendment and federal law.
Unfortunately, the raid didn't stop at the newspaper office. The warrant also allowed the Marion Police Department to search the home where Publisher/Editor/Co-owner Eric Meyer, lived with his elderly mother, Joan, 98-year-old co-owner of the Marion County Record.
That's something that happens in totalitarian regimes where those in power go to great lengths to control the message that's relayed to the populace. As Joan Meyer told a Wichita Eagle reporter just before her untimely death Saturday, Aug. 12, "These are Hitler tactics."
That said, Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody has stated his department will be vindicated once the full story is out, implying the Marion County Record did something criminal. But that is still unknown since the probably cause affidavit that prompted the search warrant and raid has not yet been made public as of Aug. 16. However, officials have up to 10 days from the raid to do so.
But my purpose here isn't to talk about the raid and what's been discovered since. That's a topic for the people actively investigating the story and experts in Constitutional and federal law.
My purpose is to talk about a person I knew — Joan (pronounced Jo Ann) Meyer. Who died less than 24 hours after the raid on her Marion home, the place she and her husband, the late Bill Meyer, had lived since the early 1950s, before the birth of their only child, Eric.
Joan Meyer appears to be the collateral damage of whatever this raid on the newspaper is actually about. According to Eric, she was so stressed out about the police invasion of her home and newspaper that it led to her death.
I worked for Bill and Joan Meyer at the Marion County Record for a couple years in the early 2000s.
Bill Meyer was a proud World War II veteran, a patriot who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. A member of the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame, Bill ran a hard-hitting newspaper, one that didn't shy away from topics people wanted to keep hidden. During my job interview with him one Saturday afternoon, he pointed to the bullet hole in his office window, a remnant from an earlier time when someone was not pleased with a story.
By the time I went to work there, Bill had pretty much retired and put the paper into the capable hands of Donna Bernhardt, who started working there in high school and ended up staying about three decades. I knew Eric Meyer, too. He would come home to Marion during summer and Christmas breaks from his job teaching journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Joan was still working as the proofreader and writing her column, Memories, which reflected on past days in Marion using information from the Record's archives.
Having already worked for five different newspapers — including two dailies — I remember being pretty impressed with my writing ability going in. However, that bit of ego quickly was deflated after Joan proofread my first story for the Record and handed it back covered in ink, and made some comment that hurt my oversensitive feelings. It stung, but during my time Joan taught me a lot about writing.
As for the comment, I soon learned that Joan didn't mean anything by it. That was just her way. Kind of like when I was a beginning teacher I was told to be strict so the students would know who was in charge. "Don't smile until after Christmas," I was told. Obviously that didn't work.
Likewise, I soon learned that Joan had a soft side, although she apparently didn't want people to know it. I'll never forget one morning when a surprise snowstorm blew in and snow quickly began piling up. I was still living in Abilene and commuting to Marion so I was a little concerned; however, I had a full day of work to finish and figured I’d stay at the motel if necessary.
About that time Joan came to my desk and said gruffly, "If you think you're going home tonight, you better leave now." It was more like an order than a comment.
In my past newspaper experience you didn't leave until your work was done so this directive was something new. I left immediately and had a treacherous drive until I crossed into Dickinson County, where it hadn't snowed at all.
Joan and I both had a deep love of history. Donna assigned me to do a series on Marion's historic homes and Joan was an invaluable source of information. A Marion native born and bred, Joan knew the history of the people and the town she loved and called home.
As I write this, I realize that's something I got from her with my interest in telling people what I know of Abilene’s history.
Marion and Marion County lost a great resource when Joan died Saturday. However, this saga ends, I — for one — know it wasn't worth it.
