Recently, my family received a letter from our cellular phone company notifying us that my husband’s phone would no longer work correctly because it was not compatible with the new 5G technology. So, he had to upgrade to a new phone before Dec. 31.
It started me to think about how many cell phones I personally have gone through in the past 20 years -- probably 8 to 10 more or less -- including ones that were purchased using both plans and “burner phones” when we were really hard-pressed for money.
Just to clarify, we don’t just decide to buy new phones on a whim. Each of the defunct devices just quit working -- the battery would no longer charge, the volume diminished to nothing, or the phone just fizzled out.
I know it’s all part of “planned obsolescence,” a market strategy of producing goods that quickly become outdated and need replacing, but it’s still annoying.
It got me thinking back to the “good old days” when our phones were tethered to a port coming out of the wall, or before that, hardwired into the wall.
Growing up, our house in Abilene had a moss green rotary-dial wall phone hanging in our kitchen. Equipped with a long-coiled cord, I could take the receiver outside the kitchen door and sit in the hallway and talk to my friends for hours. I thought I was being very discreet, talking in the hallway sprawled out on the floor, thinking no one could hear the secrets I was sharing with my friends.
Little did I realize at the time that the hallway where I was talking was at the top of the staircase that led to our basement “rec” room. Mom, Dad and my brothers could probably hear everything I said. Cringe!
The focal point of that rec room was a new Zenith color TV nestled in the northeast corner. Besides the kitchen, the rec room was the hub of the home. Mom wouldn’t allow us to sit on her new furniture in the living room, so we had to hang out downstairs.
My brothers and I spent a lot of our time fighting over who was going to choose the TV show. When we moved to Abilene, we got cable -- which was a brand new world, compared to watching the four fuzzy TV stations that barely came in via the rotor antenna.
Not only could we clearly see and hear “Major Astro” after school, but also we had access to Kansas City TV stations. What a wonder!
Like most appliances in that era, the TV lasted for years, thanks to repairmen who came by every so often to replace tubes that had quit working.
The moss green phone still worked perfectly when my parents sold the house in the late 1980s, unlike the plethora of dead cell phones I’ve gone through in the past 20 years.
In fact, I bet that old phone would still work today -- if we had a landline to plug it in.
