I am greatly concerned about giving Covid vaccines to children and adolescents/teenagers. Healthy children under 12 have nearly zero risk of dying from Covid disease, and the risk gets smaller and smaller the younger the children are. A child aged 12 or under has a greater chance of dying from the flu than from Covid, by comparison. There is no evidence that children are major spreaders of coronavirus, either.
Meanwhile, for school age children, the risk of dying from Covid-19 vaccines is 50 times greater than their risk of dying from the virus itself, according to former Vice President of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon. “They’re not at risk. It’s a crazy thing then to vaccinate them with something that is actually 50 times more likely to kill them than the virus itself,” he said, basing that conclusion on publicly-available data from the VAERS reporting system for adverse reactions to vaccines.
Although our governor recently was quoted in this newspaper and in a headline saying that children in Kansas are dying “at increasingly higher rates,” the facts in Kansas show that statement to be false. The very same article, dated Sept. 2, said there had been only 2 deaths of children in all of Kansas since the pandemic began about 18 months ago, and both of them were in November 2020 -- almost a year ago. While any deaths are tragic, this shows how exceedingly rare it is for children to die of Covid. The 2020 census states there are 476,435 school aged children in Kansas. In other words, only 0.00041% of Kansas school children have died of Covid, and greater than 99.99% of Kansas school-aged children have survived the pandemic so far. By the way, the main cause of deaths for school-age children in our state is accidents. For small children, it’s drowning. Covid doesn’t even make the list.
Although the number of cases of coronavirus among children have recently increased, most children who get covid have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Last year, all four of our school-aged grandchildren tested positive for Covid, but none of them had any symptoms. Children in general can have mild symptoms, and a few have been hospitalized, but it is rare for any child without underlying health issues to be hospitalized for Covid. Obesity is considered an underlying health issue for covid risk at all ages.
Meanwhile, the possible negative side effects of Covid vaccines for children and adolescents can be serious. There is a high risk of myocarditis (heart inflammation) in young teen males, some of whom have ongoing debilitating fatigue from heart damage. According to a new study, healthy boys between the ages of 12 and 15 with no underlying medical conditions were 4 to 6 times more likely to develop myocarditis after receiving covid vaccines than they were to be hospitalized with COVID disease. There have also been unexplainable deaths of otherwise healthy young teens within a few days of receiving the vaccine.
Furthermore, there are NO LONG-TERM STUDIES of what could happen to children and teens as a result of receiving the mRNA vaccine. The vaccine produces an abundance of spike proteins that researchers say can accumulate in the liver, lungs, heart, and other organs. These abundant spike proteins can cause inflammation, blood clots, and auto-immune diseases in the future. Other researchers have serious concerns about the future fertility of young people due to Covid vaccines. With school age children having a greater than 99.99% probability of surviving Covid, it is unnecessary to give these vaccines to children.
Changing the status of the Pfizer vaccine from “Authorized for Emergency Use” to “FDA Approved” means nothing regarding long-term safety. There is no new information about long-term safety, because no such records exist. And no matter what future permanent harm may result from the covid vaccines currently being used, the pharmaceutical companies who made them cannot be sued for help in paying any resultant medical bills of the families affected.
Many children already have natural antibodies to Covid-19 as a result of having Covid illness. Many others developed antibodies to Covid without being aware that they had it because they were asymptomatic. Studies are showing that these naturally-induced antibodies are superior, more long-lasting, and offer better protection against covid variants than the artificially-induced antibodies from a vaccine. In fact, the antibodies produced from vaccines may even hinder the effective action of the naturally-induced antibodies -- which is an additional reason for healthy children to avoid Covid vaccines.
For any medical treatment or vaccine being considered, the most important question is always whether the benefit to the patient outweighs the risk of harm. Therefore, due to the possibility of serious complications from Covid vaccines in children and teens, the complete lack of any long-term safety data for giving these vaccines to children and teenagers, and the nearly non-existent benefit to the “patient” (children and teens have nearly zero risk of dying from Covid in the first place), please join me in protecting children and teenagers, by saying NO to Covid vaccines for these age groups.
Kris Roney
Abilene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.