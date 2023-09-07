Hello readers!
My name is Ashley, and I am the newest reporter addition to the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Hello readers!
My name is Ashley, and I am the newest reporter addition to the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
I recently came to this job and Abilene after looking for a smaller town and more community oriented place to live and raise my family. After years of working at a feedlot I wanted a job that would better utilize my degree. I have only lived here for less than a week so I am eager to meet new people and get involved in the community.
In 2019, I graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism. I am excited to be using my writing, design and photography skills to be most effective in my new reporter role.
Not only do I have years of experience in agriculture from my previous job and college, but I was also involved in 4-H growing up and showing cattle at the national level through high school. With Abilene being a small town farming community I am also looking forward to implementing my agriculture background to be able to connect with the community.
I am looking forward to working with Ed Boice to do my job well and allow him to do his job more efficiently. If I am able to do my reporting well and submit the needed stories, then he will be able to focus on editing. We will work together to play to each others strengths so the Reflector-Chronicle will report the news for the community.
With all of that being said, I am excited to be a new face at Abilene’s newspaper and getting out there to meet the people of Abilene.
