Since the beginning of time, some estimate in Egypt long before Jesus Christ walked the Earth, writers have been penning about time in poems, songs and books.
H.G. Wells’ book/movie “The Time Machine” is a classic.
My generation will remember the song “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce.
At my age, I agree with Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Well, it was an interesting video anyway.
Aristotle wrote, “Time is the most unknown of all unknown things.”
In the media business, it’s all about time. We live with time and deadlines daily.
Usually this time of year, my calendar is full of events and activities that all start at a certain time and in a specific place although lately that place tends to be in front of my computer.
Last month nothing much happened.
I was supposed to take my grandson to his soccer game at the beginning of April while his parents were out of town. To celebrate that same grandson’s birthday, a trip was planned to participate in axe throwing, something I haven’t done since I was a kid on the farm. We missed the March Madness, Egg Roll, a 14-year-old’s birthday party, spring soccer, opening day of baseball, my grandson’s tennis season, my granddaughter’s spring music program and Easter.
My friend Google who keeps my calendar up to date, said there was an Abilene City Commission meeting Monday.
The rest of the week was pretty much blank, except that I had a column due.
“Does anyone really know what time it is?” to quote the band Chicago.
Most days I don’t even know what day it is.
Ask me today what day it is and I would probably say Friday.
Today we are working on Friday’s newspaper, thus if I write down a date, it would be May Day.
As for weekends, well, we publish on Monday so the newspaper needs to be put together usually on Sunday.
One of my golfing buddies said he didn’t realize how much sports he watched on TV until there wasn’t any available. He has a lot of extra time on his hands.
I especially miss my Sunday afternoon PGA golf tournament finale which I usually record and speed-watch in the evening.
After binge-watching “Tiger King,” all we do now at my house is channel surf.
With 185 channels and Netflix, surely there is something better to watch than reruns of “Jaws.”
Spoiler alert: the shark dies.
I don’t think I’ve left Abilene since March 12.
That was a key date for me as that is when U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall who is also a medical doctor, told me anyone over the age of 60 with any type of health issue should go home and stay home. That was my wakeup call that this was serious.
I haven’t left Abilene since. An afternoon drive has been through Brown’s Park which is literally across the road from where I live.
But speaking of time, this would be a good time to thank a teacher.
My daughter teaches in the Kansas City area. Trying to teach your own middle schooler and a class in a way you certainly didn’t learn in college, has to rattle her nerves.
Yikes.
In fact, when she was speaking to a colleague, she was asked what day it was. “Just day,” she replied. “It’s not night and it really doesn’t matter.”
It will be interesting to see how we get back to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.
We might all be attending fall sporting events wearing gloves and masks. But at least we’ll be out and we’ll know what day it is.
