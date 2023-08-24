Lately I’ve been listening to the music I jammed to in the 2000s and 2010s. Revisiting them took me back to the Oley Valley in Pennsylvania and who I was there. 25-year-old me looking back at me at 20, 15, even 10, is surreal. I almost don’t recognize myself now viewing myself with the perspective I had back then.

For example,I had the privilege of attending a commemorative event involving federal and state government officials. I’m still a little in disbelief that I spoke with some of the federal officials. Me at 10 or 15 wouldn’t believe myself if I told them I’d get to do that, let alone willingly go to such an event. 

 

