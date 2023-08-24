Lately I’ve been listening to the music I jammed to in the 2000s and 2010s. Revisiting them took me back to the Oley Valley in Pennsylvania and who I was there. 25-year-old me looking back at me at 20, 15, even 10, is surreal. I almost don’t recognize myself now viewing myself with the perspective I had back then.
For example,I had the privilege of attending a commemorative event involving federal and state government officials. I’m still a little in disbelief that I spoke with some of the federal officials. Me at 10 or 15 wouldn’t believe myself if I told them I’d get to do that, let alone willingly go to such an event.
I stand on the edge of a canyon, looking across a canyon to myself as a child. Years erode the canyon’s walls, furthering the gap between my present and past self into what is now a chasm. I never realized the canyon had gotten so big until now.
However, there’s a bridge connecting both sides, representing the path we took in life. It’s made of our commonalities; shared interests, experiences, memories.
The older I get, the more I believe I, and I guess everyone else, is a product of our environment. You can choose what you do and where you go, but we all start somewhere. That’s a set variable. Children also don’t have the same freedoms we have as adults. We had to go to school, parents directed our lives, and certain people happened to live around us.
I hear the music I listened to as a middling teen. Most of my favorite music comes from that time. What I chose to listen to became my favorites. Despite the millions of songs out there, I’m limiting my “favorites” to the limited pool I either arbitrarily chose or selected based on my already limited listening experience.
The music I’ve listened to is entwined in the bridge. What I’ve chosen has become part of my linear path that will eventually end and prevent me from experiencing the choices I could have made.
While choosing music is within my control, the people in my life are not to a degree. As a child, I can’t choose my parents, my neighbors, the kids in the area. Now as an adult, I have more available choices, but I still don’t know who I’ll encounter or how that encounter will go. I can choose to stay in connection with someone, but meeting them in the first place is complete coincidence.
I think I’ve done pretty good for myself. Clearly my career is going in a positive direction. I’m happy with who I am and who I’ve become. Well, for the most part.
I believe I would not be who I am today without you. I can’t learn about and judge myself with people to learn from and share experiences with. Now, as an introvert, I do love me some alone time. But being alone means stagnancy. I could read books, watch movies, scroll social media, or do whatever solo activity, sure. But those are all constructs, warped mirrors of humanity.
Learning from such things would be learning half-truths. I think the past few years of the pandemic and the internet should have taught us that. Everyone has their strengths, weaknesses, dreams, and fears. How can I evaluate those aspects within myself without a measuring stick to judge myself with?
And this, dear reader, is where you come in. If you’re reading this, we’ve probably spent some sort of time together — years, minutes, whatever. By luck or providence, I happened to bump into you while choosing my path. Thus you are part of my bridge, shaping me into who I am today. If I think I’m doing pretty good, then that’s due in part to you.
I’ve never been happier or felt so free in my life. So thank you for spending time with me and contributing toward my life. Even those who dislike me; you too. Whether you call me family, friend, co-worker, acquaintance, or idiot, your influence helped me be me today.
I hope you are doing well. God bless.
