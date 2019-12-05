In the past, there were three times a year when it was impossible to get a room in an Abilene hotel even if you tried to make reservations weeks in advance.
Restaurants, bars and often the police once changed schedules to accommodate the greyhound community in the spring and in the fall.
The Friday night party after the NGA auction was an event like no other in Abilene.
Many still talk of the karaoke and the inevitable arrival of Elvis.
Sadly, those days are gone.
The other time the town was bustling with people was the first weekend of upland bird hunting season.
The Priem’s Pride Motel even set up a bird dressing station for the hunters to clean their prey.
The girls softball team held a 5 a.m. breakfast for the hunters at the Eagles Lodge.
There were always rumors, which my sources say weren’t rumors, that professional baseball and football players would sneak into the Abilene area to hunt pheasant and quail.
The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the pheasant may be Kansas’ most popular game bird with between 110,000 to 150,000 hunters pursuing the birds each season.
Yet, there are not nearly as many around this area anymore.
Still, it’s important that our youth get trained and practice not only safety but shooting.
The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department offers a free hunter safety course in the fall. Pheasants Forever does its part in teaching our youth how to hunt safely.
Growing up away from the city with a lot of acres around us, shooting was pretty safe.
My first weapon of choice which was handed down from my brother was the Daisy BB gun.
I could shoot sparrows all afternoon long. That gun was so “powerful” that even if I could actually hit the bird — one had to take into consideration elevation — it would just fly away.
Next came an air rifle. Not the kind that shot a BB but rather a pellet. It was a multi-pump rifle. Of course the object was to pump it to the max to shoot the lead pellet at top speed.
Now, that rifle could actually put out an eye.
Along the way came a single bolt-action .22 gauge rifle which was some antique Dad had traded for.
Brown’s Park also had a shooting range that was open to the public back in the 1960s.
I used that rifle to shoot rabbits on the side of the road which Mom would fix like pan-fried chicken.
Then came my .410 shotgun.
I was in heaven when, as a young boy, I took that shotgun out into the pasture.
Naturally it was an antique as well and I was as sharp with it as I was with the BB gun.
Of course the hunting stories we told before class in fifth grade were a little exaggerated, much like fishing stories.
In junior high I was ready for big-time hunting. Dad found another antique single shot 20 gauge with a shot pattern about that of the .410.
To say it kicked like a mule would not be a cliché. It would bruise the shoulder if you didn’t have it tight against your body.
If you happened to walk by the Reflector-Chronicle office when we had the Chisholm Trail display in the window, you may have seen that gun there.
Back in the 1960s there was a gun club on the hill by K-15 that shot clay pigeons on Sundays. There are still traces of those clay pigeons today in the soil on that hill which my house partially sits on.
Back then I would go find ones that hadn’t broken and practice myself.
Finally in high school I bought a 16 gauge pump action shotgun with a modified choke.
I could actually hit something besides a barn door with that one.
However, since a 1969 Ford Thunderbird with me in it rolled down the side of the hill, my doctors advised that I not shoot a shotgun anymore.
But all four of my grandchildren, including the eight-year old, have had lessons in hunter safety. In fact, the seventeen-year-old and his dad took a hunting trip to western Kansas with friends in October. By learning how to use guns properly, they have also learned a respect for them.
Who knows? If the bird population rises again, Abilene could become the hunting mecca it once was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.