Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.