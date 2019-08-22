The main drag for high school kids in Abilene in the 1960s and into the 70s was Buckeye from Duffy’s Green Acres Bowl to Dean’s Carry Out on Third Street.
Green Acres, owned then by Francis Duffy, is now Tornado Alley. It provided a place to hang out, some pinball machines and bowling lanes which we frequented on Saturday mornings.
Dean’s Carry Out and Dairy Queen, owned by Dean and Helen Huffman, provided the hamburgers, drinks and ice cream for the “cruisers”.
A trip to Dean’s for ice cream in grade school cost a nickel where my sister Marita worked all through high school.
I bought my first banana split there after a bicycle ride. It cost me 50 cents, ironically the same price as this newspaper at the rack.
Even though I was still in junior high, I often tagged along with my older brother and his friends riding up and down the strip.
There was no air conditioning back then so we had the windows down and we cruised the streets much like the characters in the movie “American Graffiti.”
When we got low on gas, we’d check the seats for loose change. A quarter and a dime got us through the rest of the night.
My first vehicle, which I bought myself, was a 1948 Chevy truck. It was painted pale yellow, had a wooden bed, a flathead six motor, chrome wheels and Vice Grips for door handles. Its previous owner was Greg Becker.
It’s the vehicle most wished they could have parked in the barn for 35 to 40 years to take to car shows today.
In shop class I took out the wooden bed. I stripped the metal, repainted it and added a new oak bed. I added a wooden tool box, seat covers and managed to find door handles.
Then I sold it.
At the time, someone advised me that maybe a motor was going to need to be rebuilt which, I realize now, would not have been a difficult task.
But I moved on.
My second vehicle while I was still in high school was a 1962 four-door Biscayne with a V8, three speed manual transmission and four-barrel carburetor.
That was what we now call a gas hog!
“How quick does it get to 60?” was the question often asked back then.
That is the time it takes a vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour which was commonly used to measure performance amongst my friends.
“What’s it get on the highway?” is what we ask of vehicles today, referring to miles per gallon, the new measure of a vehicle’s performance.
I sold that car for $200 and bought a 1967 Chevy Impala.
None of these vehicles ever touched the inside of an official garage. We were called “shade-tree mechanics” back then. Maintenance was a lot more time consuming, requiring an oil change every 3,000 miles, new spark plugs that lasted about as long as the tires, points in the distributor cap and greasing the Zerks which are the grease fittings.
The vehicle we should have kept was my wife Kathy’s 1964 Impala. It was a very nice vehicle but it was a four-door. Who kept four-doors back then? When a vehicle approached 100,000 miles on the odometer which it did, it was considered used up, unlike those vehicles of today.
What brings all this to mind is the fact that my grandsons are buying vehicles. Hayden, the college sophomore, recently bought a new vehicle and is selling his high school vehicle given to him on his sixteenth birthday by his parents. The buyer of that Ford Focus? His cousin Teigan who is a junior in high school. Nothing like keeping it in the family!
All this prompted my ride down memory lane. Do you remember your first car or truck?
