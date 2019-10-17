The psychologist in me has diagnosed that my fear of snakes dates back to our basement.
Growing up in an old home across the street from Brown’s Park, our basement had concrete floors but not all of the walls went to the ceiling, allowing for crawl space.
Often I would go into the basement which was mainly used for storage only to see a snake curled up on the floor like it was about to strike.
Once I noticed a loose brick and when I removed it, the inside of the space was crawling with tiny baby snakes. Must have been 50 or more.
I put the brick back.
Eventually the basement housed the freezer, a spare oven used for Thanksgiving and Christmas turkeys, a hot water heater, and boxes of old clothes.
One summer we crawled under the house to insulate the floor. There was a lot of snake skins under the house. We also found an old violin in a case.
One cold winter, Dad took a young calf down into the basement to see if it could survive a sickness. It didn’t.
My wife Kathy had a much different basement in her childhood days in Lindsborg in the 1960s.
She lived in a fairly new ranch style house with an unfinished basement.
Her parents, Joe and Doreen Couture, tiled part of the floor for a toy room, carpeted part for a family room and sectioned off the laundry room with a curtain.
“Neighborhood kids would help stage singing acts, using the curtained area as the stage,” Kathy said. “Stairs were directly across and the ‘audience’ would sit there.”
Kathy would often spend time with her grandmother during the summer. Her grandmother’s basement had a wringer washer which was still used for her grandfather’s overalls.
There was also a bed where grandchildren slept during summer visits with aunts only 5 and 7 years older than them. Often sleep was disturbed by grasshoppers and crickets on the bed.
We moved to Abilene in 1980 and bought a house on Wildcat. It was perfect for our three-member family at the time and since we both graduated from Kansas State University it was the perfectly named street.
The basement was unfinished which we had to walk through to get to the garage.
When our second child was expected, we needed the toy room bedroom upstairs for a nursery so we went to work adding walls, wiring and a ceiling in the basement.
The finished basement housed the family room, toy room, bathroom, bar and office for our first computer in 1985 and it also had storage under the stairs.
It was always such a pain trying to find Christmas decorations which were always way in the back of the storage area. You had to basically take everything out and put it all back.
We later moved to Jayhawk where son Ryan put up a “Wildcat Parking Only” sign.
It had a finished basement which housed the family room large enough for a pool table, an office and a laundry room.
We had saved up enough money to buy a new couch for downstairs in the house on Jayhawk.
Kim Manz at that time had a furniture store in the Shockey & Landes building on Broadway.
We picked out a couch and recliner we liked.
Kim delivered them that day. As much as we tried, we couldn’t get the couch to fit through the door opening even though we removed the door from its hinges.
We did some detailed measuring and went back for a second look at sofas.
We found one we both liked and again Kim delivered it that day.
Nope.
It didn’t fit either.
We figured out that the problem was the back of the couch. It needed to be smaller.
On the third trip we found a very dark blue leather couch that fit through the door easily.
We still have it, in our basement. But when we built our house, we insisted on a walk out basement with double French doors, vowing to never have problems getting furniture in or out of basements again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.