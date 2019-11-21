A story goes that when I was at the babysitter’s, she was nursing her baby.
“Can I have one of those?” I apparently said.
I don’t remember it, but it’s a great story.
The babysitter, we didn’t call them child care providers then, was Pat Lamborn. It’s a story her husband Arnie liked to tell.
These days I am thankful that my kids are well beyond the child care years and I don’t face the dilemma that many parents are facing today.
We managed to juggle care for our newborn Robin while we were in college.
Being a good investigator in journalism, I found a little known provision at Kansas State University that working couples could select their class schedules around their work schedules.
Kathy worked at Dutch Maid grocery store and I worked at a service station on Interstate 70, so when Robin was born I convinced both advisers — and it took some talking to convince hers — that we could plan our schedules so that one of us was available to be with the baby.
That plan worked up until Kathy did her student teaching.
There were no child care centers in Manhattan. Again we had babysitters. Those were mostly stay-at-home mothers that made a little extra money on the side by watching another kid or two.
We placed an advertisement in the Manhattan Mercury where by that time I was working part time.
We found a very qualified sitter who lived just a couple blocks from Northview School where Kathy did her student teaching. Then we graduated and moved to Junction City.
This time we advertised in The Daily Union where I had just taken a job right out of college. Kathy was substitute teaching. We found another stay-at-home mom whose husband was in the Army.
In the spring I accepted a job in Baxter Springs and again it was through the Baxter Springs Citizen that we found Mary.
Mary was looking for someone the same age as her daughter to keep her little girl company.
Bonus: It was mostly Mary that got our daughter out of diapers.
That job lasted almost through a high school basketball season then I accepted a job at the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, where we again ran an advertisement for a babysitter.
We found a stay-at-home mother that was watching four children to care for our two-year-old.
She also watched Ryan when he was born a couple years later.
One evening we found out we had no sitter. None. She let us know that she wouldn’t be watching the kids any more. There was no three months notice to find someone else.
“I’d love to watch your kids,” said the lady on the phone in response to another advertisement.
Only problem was Vera Koelling didn’t have a vehicle and didn’t drive.
So she watched baby Ryan and Robin when I dropped her off after morning kindergarten. I don’t remember what we paid her but it wasn’t close to the $17,000 that it would take today. That is more money than I made when Ryan turned one.
She was a great child care provider and soley cared for Robin and Ryan.
She did everything a licensed day care provider is required of today.
But then she was able to get into Frontier Estates where she had been on a waiting list.
While Kathy taught summer school in the mornings, we found a couple high school girls to watch our children.
One of them was Annette Cox and we would never know where she was taking the kids: horseback riding, bowling, to her mother’s for pancakes.
During the next school year, Ryan went to Donna Anderson’s where he made lifetime friends in the Riedel boys.
And my dad, now retired, was the backup sitter. They managed to get along well. One day when we went to pick up Ryan after work he looked like a Ragamuffin. He had on a complete change of non-matching clothing.
Let’s just say he fell face first in the corral full of cattle requiring more than a short dip in the horse tank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.