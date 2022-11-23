Hey there Abilene.
I am now the editor for the Reflector-Chronicle. Lydia Kautz, our now former editor, is leaving for Nebraska for a position to further her career. I wish her the best in her endeavors.
While preparing for my new role the past few weeks, I’ve had a lot of thoughts and emotions on taking this position that I thought I’d share with y’all.
Let’s start off with what I’m bringing to the table. To start off, I’m aiming to increase the amount of editing time dedicated to each story. With the temporary addition of Gail Parsons and Kathy Hageman and Lydia continuing to design the layout of the physical paper, I should have the time to edit stories efficiently. Secondly, I want to be a stable position of leadership for this newspaper. From what I understand, the paper’s staff has been a bit inconsistent for the past couple of years. I hope to be one person to end that trend. I myself (barring some major life-changing event or becoming a meth addict) anticipate working with this paper for several years to come. I hope to bring more positive changes to the newspaper, but those two aspects are what I know for now.
Now, some of you may be thinking, “what’s this guy doing as editor of a newspaper? He’s young enough to be my son.” You’re probably correct. I’m 24 and graduated college about a year and a half ago. I have no business being a top editor.
To summarize the situation, newspapers and journalism are shrinking across the nation. I am glad to say (or I’m dumb for being glad, guess it depends on how you look at it) I’m one of the remaining reporters of small-town newspaper across the nation. And so, with Lydia moving on the next stage in her life, I was chosen to be next because our staff is small.
Me becoming editor is how this newspaper is moving forward, despite how I or anyone else feels or thinks. Regardless, I’m prepared to take on this challenge and have spent the time I need to start off on the right foot.
To be honest, I love what I’ve been doing here in Abilene so far. Developing relationships with the people here, sitting down with someone to pick their brain on certain topics, chasing down information for an important story (the story about a petition against a bar was an adrenaline rush), finding new stories and figuring out how to effectively communicate it; I just enjoy what I do. And to me, that’s what matters to me for my career mostly.
Now with my thoughts out of the way, I’m looking forward to being the editor for Abilene’s newspaper and am optimistic about my start. I’ve enjoyed working in this town, and I’m grateful for how the town in general has accepted me.
Speaking of shrinking journalism, we always need writers. If you consider yourself a good writer or know of something great happening locally you would like to share, I’ll be happy to talk with anyone that’s interested. My email is editor@abilene-rc.com or stop by the office.
Ed Boice is the new Editor of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.