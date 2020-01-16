I am positive that I helped contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind victory over the Houston Texans Sunday in the NFL playoffs.
If you have been busy watching news coverage of the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan to step back from their royal duties to become financially independent, you might have missed one of the greatest comebacks in history.
“Everyone is asking the same harrowing question. Can Harry and Meghan really leave the royal family?” said Stephen Colbert. “But, like many millennials who move out, they will stay on the Queen’s family Verizon plan.”
“Let me get this straight,” said Jimmy Kimmel. “The Royal family is upset that Harry and Meghan want to move out and become financially independent. Isn’t that every parent’s dream to not have their 35-year-old kids still living with them?”
But how did I help the Chiefs? you ask.
I turned on the television (no, I was not on the sidelines) a few minutes before 2 p.m.
With the fireplace blazing, I sat in my recliner with a Ginger Lime Diet Coke.
I witnessed Texan Kenny Stills so wide open I myself could have thrown him the touchdown pass. Okay, maybe not, but I know my grandson Hayden who helped warm up both Denver’s Drew Lock and Kelly Bryant for the Missouri Tigers definitely could.
Sure-handed Travis Kelce dropped a crucial third-down pass. A punt was blocked and the Texans led 14-0.
Another dropped pass and dropped punt by Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs were behind 24-0 with 10:54 left in the second quarter.
For you non-football fans, that’s four scores without converting the two-point conversion three times.
Like all Chiefs’ fans, I was disappointed. But I did not give up and turn to CNN covering the impeachment process.
I got out of the recliner, turned off the fireplace and intensely stood in front of the television.
And that’s how I helped Kansas City win the game. I remained standing most of the rest of the game. I sat down once and sure enough Houston scored another touchdown.
The Chiefs defense held the Texans to just that one touchdown for the rest of the game and the Chiefs offense — Kelce caught a few passes — scored seven straight times.
Chiefs fans, don’t let that 9-7 Titan record fool you as they enter Arrowhead Stadium Sunday for the AFC Division title.
Titan Derrick Henry has 1,540 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.
Kansas City has 1,569 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns as a team.
Titan quarterback Ryan Tannehill has 2,742 yards passing, completing 201 of 286 attempts and 22 touchdowns.
KC’s Patrick Mahomes has 4,031 yards passing, completing 319 of 484 attempts and 26 touchdowns.
And come Sunday afternoon, there is no doubt I’ll be standing in front of the Magnavox. I need to do my part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.