Kevin and Rosemary Harris are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Natalie to Nathan Welch of Haddam, KS, son of Kenneth Welch and Lea Dawn Welch. Nathan is a graduate of Kansas State University and is a Sales Agronomist for Ag Service, Inc. Natalie also graduated from Kansas State University and is employed with Rabo AgriFinance as a Customer Relationship Specialist. They will be married on November 19th at Emmanuel Church.
Full Details
• Name:
• Nathan Christopher Welch
• Natalie Rose Harris
• College Education:
• Kansas State University (for both of us)
• Groom’s degree: agronomy
• Bride’s degree: agribusiness and global food systems leadership
• Current occupation:
• Groom – Ag Service, Inc.
• Sales Agronomist
• Bride – Rabo AgriFinance
• Customer Relationship Specialist
• Parents:
• Groom (they’re divorced, but still share the same last name)
• Kenneth Welch
• Lea Welch
• Bride
• Kevin and Rosemary Harris
• Hometowns:
• Groom
• Haddam, Kansas
• Groom’s Dad
• Haddam. Kansas
• Groom’s Mom (current residence)
• Topeka, Kansas
• Bride and her parents
• Abilene, Kansas
• Wedding Day
• November 19th
• Emmanuel Church
• Abilene, Kansas
