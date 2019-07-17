Zola Mae Morgan, 92, of Navarre passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born April 7, 1927 at the farmhouse in rural Navarre, the daughter of William Claude and Lena Belle (Eddy) Bowden.
Zola Mae married Richard Irvin Morgan on August 18, 1946 at the Church of the Brethren in Navarre. They made their home near Navarre, Kansas for 73 years. He preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2013.
Zola Mae was a housewife. She worked for Duckwalls in the mid ‘40s and was a school bus driver for the Chapman School District. She was a long time member of the Church of the Brethren in Navarre until it closed and became a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Zola Mae is survived by her sons Gary Morgan and wife Judy of Kirbyville, Missouri and Fred Morgan and wife Julie of Salina, Kansas, six grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and sister Wanda Fay Murphy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, parents and son Ronald Morgan.
Funeral Services for Zola Mae will be 10:30 Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church with Pastor Dwight Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at the Navarre Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.