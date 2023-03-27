Yvonne L. Monnich

Yvonne L. (Gentz) Monnich’s life began on April 2, 1937, in Herington. She is the daughter of John and Norma (Ziebell) Gentz. Yvonne attended the one room schoolhouse at the Prospect School from first to eighth grade and later graduated from Hope High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Erwin H. Monnich June 14, 1959 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ramona, the church were Yvonne was baptized and confirmed. Yvonne and Erwin were members of St. Paul Lutheran in Ramona until the congregation disbanded and then became members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Herington. She was a farmer and rancher her whole life raising cows and her beloved sheep. Yvonne also kept horses on the farm. She was a very hardworking wife, mother, and rancher. Yvonne found time to be a 4-H Leader and member, and enjoyed playing cards, especially Pitch. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothing and quilting. Yvonne was a K-State, Kansas City Chief and Kansas City Royals fan. She is survived by her loving daughter Valerie (Ron) Watson of Chapman, granddaughter Megan Watson of Manhattan, brother Kevin Gentz of Hope and several nieces and nephews. Yvonne passed away at her home Wednesday March 22, in Chapman. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Loretta Backhus. Yvonne’s family will gather with friends Sunday March 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington. Her funeral service will be held Monday March 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Herington. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Ramona. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Yvonne at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.