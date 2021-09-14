Wilma Marie DeBeer, formerly of Sharon Springs, Kansas, passed away September 4, 2021.
She was born October 6, 1923 to William and Mattie Schreiber of Lost Springs, Kansas. When she was 7 years old, they moved to Sharon Springs, Kansas where she made her home until her husband, George, passed away. She then moved to Abilene, Kansas until her passing.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Conlon of Abilene and Barbara Cook of Denver, CO; son, Earl (Karen) DeBeer of Salina, KS; grandson, Eric Conlon of Abilene; granddaughters, Amy (Bob) Fagnani of Denver, CO and Kris (Jared) Reynolds of Columbus, NE; great grandsons, Taylor McClure, Dylan McClure and Alex (Ayano) Montgomery; great granddaughters, Ashley (Brenden) Montgomery and Kaylen Reyes; and 3 great great granddaughters and 2 great great grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George, 1 sister, 3 brothers, 1 nephew, a son-in-law and 2 sister-in-law.
Wilma was very loved and happiest when she was with her family or outside tending her flowers.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. MT at the Sharon Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be left at the service or sent in care of Bateman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 278, Goodland, Kansas 67735. Information and online condolences www.batemanfuneral.com
