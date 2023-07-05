Wilma Anderes

Wilma Barten Anderes, 101, died June 30, 2023, at Chapman Valley Manor. She was born December 26, 1921 in Elmo, Kan., and graduated from DCHS in 1939.
She married Albert “Bud” Anderes Aug. 5, 1944, in Macon, Ga., while he was in the Army/Air Corp. Albert preceded Wilma in death.
Their children are Michael (Mary) of Arlington, Texas, Dennis (died as newborn), Catherine (Ted, deceased) of Kansas City, Mo., and Patricia (Larry) of Chapman. Wilma has six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.
Wilma was a wonderful homemaker. She loved cooking for family, spending time with grandchildren, playing Skipbo with any willing visitor, crocheting, reading, taking phone calls from family and friends, laughing and making you feel loved.
Mass of Christian burial for Wilma will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the St. Andrews Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. A parish rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at the church. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery north of Abilene. There will be no visitation.
Memorials are requested to be given to the Chapman Public Library, Abilene Food Pantry, and the Abilene St. Andrew’s Catholic School Building Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
