If love, or just plain orneriness, could have kept Bill Aron here, he wouldn’t have left us on April 25, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1941, in Franklin, Louisiana, and he never slowed down. His wonderful parents, William Thomas “Bill Tom” Aron, Sr., and Mattie Cornelia (Pratt) Aron, were in Heaven waiting for him along with his little brother, Joe Edward Aron.
We assume they are lighting things on fire and blowing stuff up like in the old days. It’s safe to assume he’s up there fixing something. Grandson Tommy Trotter was waiting to show him the fishing spots.
Bill didn’t want to, but leaves behind the love of his life Mary Ellen (Lilly) Aron. Married for 60 years, he was a lucky man because no one else would have put up with him for that long.
Bill also leaves behind a smart-mouthed daughter Shai Trotter, her husband John Trotter, grandchildren Nicole Beck, Jessica and Joe Ehrlich with daughter Nora, Jason Beck, Jr., and Lewis Trotter.
He is also survived by his book-loving, sword-swinging son Kenneth Aron, Kenny’s wife Becky, grandchildren Keith Aron, Kenton Aron, Chris and Kamella Garrison with children Kaleigh, Piper, and Fisher and Morgan and Amanda Garrison with children Sean, Kenslie, Ellie and Tristan.
To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he will always be Papaw.
Bill enjoyed two successful careers, first in the military and then working in information technology. He attended numerous schools while in the military and later took courses and earned certifications in IT.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1958 at 17 years old. He spent four years as an avionics repair technician, working on everything from jet fighters to DC-3 transports. His time working with aircraft inspired him to be a pilot, but his imperfect eyesight prevented him from flying as a Marine. After earning his GED, spending a year in Atsugi, Japan fixing Marine aircraft and earning the rank of Lance Corporal, Bill separated from the Marine Corps and enlisted in the US Army.
The Army was sufficiently desperate for helicopter pilots in Vietnam that they accepted flight school applicants with corrected 20/20 vision, which qualified Bill as an applicant. As an enlisted soldier, his path would take him to Warrant School, but to qualify for that path he first had to enlist and serve a term in Vietnam as a foot soldier where he earned his first Bronze Star with V for combat valor.
After Bill’s first tour in Vietnam, he was accepted into Warrant Officer School and then to Helicopter Flight School where he graduated third in his class. He was offered a direct commission, which he declined, to focus on flying. He returned to Vietnam as a Huey pilot and repair specialist. He repaired helicopters at night and flew around the country recovering downed helicopters during the day. This role put him near multiple combat actions where he recovered downed air crews, medevaced casualties, and assisted combat missions.
These mission assists earned him two additional Bronze Stars with valor, the Air Medal, the ARCOM (Army Commendation Medal), and the Distinguished Flying Cross, which he earned on a rescue mission under heavy fire that killed his copilot seated next to him and also qualified him for the Purple Heart which he refused. Until recently, he considered this the worst day of his life. After Vietnam, he continued to fly helicopters, traveling around the USA and the world, supporting Army Aviation Maintenance. This was a high-risk job recovering broken aircraft and test flying newly repaired aircraft to qualify them for return to the line companies.
Chief Warrant Officer William T. Aron, Jr., retired from military service in 1988. A few months after retiring, he had the honor of commissioning his son, Kenneth upon graduation from Army ROTC at Kansas State University. By retirement he had added two additional ARCOMs, three MSMs (Meritorious Service Medals) and Master Aviator wings. He wore the Valorous Unit Award for his combat tour with the 1st Infantry Division and the Air Medal with a ‘20’ device.
After retirement, he spent two years in school earning CNE, CNA, and EWCNA certifications in Information Technology. He served as a Network Administrator for Salina Office Systems (SOS) and then as Chief Information Officer for the Kansas Highway Patrol until his retirement in 2003.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the First Christian Church. Burial will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or the Dickinson County Hospice.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.