William Stanley Hall (Bill) 77, died peacefully at home, on Dec. 13, 2022.
He was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Medora, Indiana, the son of John Taylor, and Mable June (Hanner) Hall.
Bill grew up in Jackson County, Indiana, attending local schools. In 1962, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam. Bill received honorable discharge in 1965 and returned to Fort Riley, Kansas, where he was stationed.
Bill started his family in Kansas soon thereafter as well as his career and businesses that followed. He worked on the Sante Fe Railroad and drove a semi-truck over 7 million miles during his time employed. Bill also owned and operated a tree service in Abilene, where he ultimately relocated to after his return from service.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Elmer (Medora, Indiana), John Marion Junior, sisters, BettyLou, Jereldean, his daughter Angela Adamson (Abilene), and his grandson Jeremy Graber. Bill is Survived by his Son Wade (Robin) Hall of Abilene, Anita (Eric) Jackson of Salina, Brandon (Shawna) Hall (Topeka), and Bobbi (Scott) Middleton of Montgomery Texas, step son Justin (Amy) Rutz of Abilene: Twelve grandchildren, Amanda, Chelsea, Miranda Kae, Laurel, Saxon, Cameron, Kennidee, Clyde, Talon, Brody, Megan, and Madeline: Six great grandchildren, Trevin, Journey, Braylen, Knixson, Atticus, and Kashton. One brother, Ray Hall of Sedan Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the William Hall Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
