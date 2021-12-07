William “Mike” M. Burton, Jr., 73, of Silver Lake, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021.
He was born March 12, 1948, in Frankfort, Kansas, the son of William Milton, Sr. and Martha (Raymond) Burton. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1966. After graduation, Mike served in the United States Army Reserve from 1966-1974, earning the rank of E-7.
Mike was employed by the Kansas Department of Transportation for 35 years, retiring as an Engineering Technician on June 1, 2001.
He was a member of the Silver Lake United Methodist Church. Mike was Adjutant and Commander of the American Legion Post #160 in Silver Lake, a former Silver Lake volunteer fireman, youth sports coach for baseball, flag football, and basketball, a manager of the American Legion Baseball Team for 43 years, served on the Silver Lake Booster Club and the committee for the Silver Lake Scholarship Foundation. Mike helped on the football chain crew for Silver Lake High school for 47 years and Washburn University in the past. He was inducted into the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 and has served on the committee since. He also served on the committee for the Veteran Memorial at the Union Station in Topeka, Kansas.
Mike loved his grandchildren and enjoyed supporting their school activities and sports. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard and gardening, golfing, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading about baseball and WWII history, traveling with his family, and volunteering within the Silver Lake community. He was an advocate for youth activities and education. Mike didn’t know a stranger and would often run into people he knew everywhere he went. He was a very generous person and took pride in helping others.
Mike married Jill Hooper on May 27, 1970 in Manhattan, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include his two sons, William “Will” (Molly) M. Burton, III and Wallace “Wally” (Melissa Schoen) M. Burton; two grandchildren, Sydney Burton and Samuel Burton; twin sister, Martha “Pat” (Ed) Brady and half-brother, Robert (Marilyn) Lindeen. He was preceded in death by his parents and half sister, Dorothy (Larry) Hicks.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St, Silver Lake, KS 66539 from 9:00am-11:00am. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 am., Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Silver Lake United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake United Methodist Church P.O. Box 188 204 Madore St, Silver Lake, KS 66539, the Silver Lake American Legion, 405 E. Lake Street, Silver Lake, KS 66539, the Frankfort Community Foundation for the grade school renovation, P. O. Box 186, Frankfort, Kansas 66427 or the Silver Lake Scholarship Foundation in care of Wayne Kellner, 100 Center Drive, Silver Lake, Kansas 66539.
