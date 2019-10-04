William Matthew “Bill” Fueser, 85, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born March 19, 1934, on the Fueser farm south of Tipton, Kansas, to Henry and Elizabeth (Hake) Fueser. Bill attended Holy Corner School and St. Boniface Church until about 1943, when the family left the Tipton area and moved to a farm in Jewell County. Soon they moved to Beloit, where Bill grew up and finished his schooling at St. John’s Catholic School.
He worked for Boogaarts Grocery and Bell Memorials in Beloit. Bill served with the National Guard at Beloit for two years and served in the U.S. Air Force for over nine years. He was stationed in Iceland, Newfoundland, Texas, Nebraska, Washington, Wyoming and Montana.
For 20 years, he was well regarded as a TV repairman while operating Bill’s TV Repair and working for RHV Hardware in downtown Abilene.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Francis J. Fueser, his sisters, Maryetta Crannell and Luella Weber, and baby sister, Elizabeth Marie Fueser.
He is survived by his sisters, Coralee Budke of Beloit and Amelia Scraper of Topeka, and many nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Marie Senters of Beloit.
He attended St. Andrew Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion.
Bill had been an avid fisherman, and his nephews fondly recall the times he took them fishing at various rivers, lakes, and ponds. He loved meeting his many friends daily at a local eatery for afternoon coffee. Bill was a loving, kind-hearted man who always put others’ needs before his own.
A rosary will be recited at Danner Funeral Home at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, followed by a reflection and vigil. Funeral services will be officiated by Father Don Zimmerman at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 8. Military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. at St. Johs Cemetery, Beloit, Kansas.
The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to St. John’s Catholic School in Beloit. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net/.
