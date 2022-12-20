William J. “Billy” Kind was born July 31, 1933 at his family farm near Chapman the son of William E. and Wilma (Gridley) Kind. He passed away Friday, Dec.16 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
He graduated from the Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman and was a lifelong farmer and rancher near Chapman.
Billy served is country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was past Fire Chief of the Dickinson County Fire District 1, and loved raising cattle.
He was united in marriage to Millicent Latzke On May 6, 1956 at Lyona. She passed away September 26, 2014. He is survived by his son Mark and his wife Marsha Kind of rural Salina, his sister Lois Ann Beal of Topeka, and his grandchildren Kody Kind and his wife Kailee and Kyla Kind. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, and infant children Daniel and Diane.
Funeral services for Billy will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the Lyona United Methodist Church with Pastor Kris Brienlee officiating. His final resting place will be in the Lyona Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyona Church and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
