William J. “Bill” Muckenthaler, 82, of St. Marys, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Bill was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in St. Marys the son of Manuel M. and Bertha A. Stitz Muckenthaler. Graduating from St. Marys High School in 1957, he enlisted in the Navy serving as a communication specialist until honorably discharged May 22, 1959.
Bill worked for KDOT for 30+ years as a survey engineer technician until his retirement. Then he consulted for the State of Kansas and worked with his brothers at Muckenthaler Inc. supporting a successful small business.
Bill was a member of St. Marys’ Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 657. As a fourth-degree member of the Thomas A. McNeive Assembly No. 289, Bill was very active in in many charitable events. He supported his son in Boy Scouts serving many different leadership roles; a loving father supporting his daughters’ many interests; and an avid fisherman and golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Don Kincaid and Roger Perry.
On May 22, 1965, William J. Muckenthaler and Cecelia “Cece” Ryan were united in marriage in Abilene. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include a son, Paul (Belinda) Muckenthaler, Stuttgart, Germany; two daughters, Pamela (David) Gallegos of Manhattan, and Michelle (Doyle Robinson) Hofman of Eskridge; three brothers, James (Thersa) Muckenthaler of Emporia; Roy (Judy) Muckenthaler of St. Marys and Frank (Terri) Muckenthaler of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sisters, Mary Beth Perry and Margie Kincaid of St. Marys; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Per Bill’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Religious Education Department and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.