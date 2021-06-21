William Henry Hobson, 72 of Carlton, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Salina, the son of Richard and Delma (Woods) Hobson. He grew up in the Dickinson County area and graduated from Abilene High School. William worked for Cromwell Builders and also raised cattle and farmed.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Duane Hobson of Salina. Graveside services for William will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery near Carlton. Friends may come by Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral home on Monday to sign the register book.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Presbyterian Church of Carlton or to American Kidney Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
