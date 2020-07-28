William F. (Bud) Potter, 80, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born Feb. 5, 1940 in Junction City, the son of Walter F. and Ferne J. (Nelson) Potter.
Growing up in Abilene, he attended local schools and graduated from West Plains, Missouri High School with the class of 1958. As a young man, he competed in rodeos as a bull rider while training as a plumber and working construction.
He worked for USD 475 and retired in 2002 as a master plumber. Bud had a lifelong love of raising greyhounds. On March 22, 1969, he married Mary McCoy, spending their married life in rural Abilene.
He is survived by his wife Mary of Abilene, daughter Beth Gentry of Wichita, son Brent Potter of Abilene, sister Janie Hicks of Salina, brothers Rick Potter and Dan Potter of Abilene, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 followed by an 11 a.m. memorial.
Bud had chosen cremation. Services will be held at the LifeHouse Church in Abilene, officiated by Chris Danielson.
Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
