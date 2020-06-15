William Hughes “Bill” Peterson, 93, died at his home in Abilene, Kansas on June 12, 2020.
He was born Nov. 3, 1926 to A. “Hiene” and Bernice Peterson in Abilene, Kansas.
After graduating from Abilene High School in 1944, he entered the United States Army at Fort Riley, Kansas, and served until 1946 in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. Bill was honorably discharged and returned to Abilene.
He worked at Rice Motor Company before joining the family business, Cedar Crest Dairy and Peterson Farms. He retired from farming in 2008. In retirement he worked at Holm Automotive.
Bill had an abiding interest in his community through public service, being elected to the Abilene City Commission in 1985 and serving until 1999. He also served three terms as mayor of Abilene in 1988-89, 1991-92, and 1995-96. Following his mother’s lead who delivered Meals on Wheels well into her eighties, he also volunteered his time to the organization for many years.
Bill was the oldest living member of the Abilene Elks Lodge.
Bill was married to Phyllis Dautel at Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene on Feb. 14, 1953. She survives.
His children are Susan (Charles) Thomas, Manhattan, Kansas, Mark, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bruce (Barbara), Houston, Texas. His grandchildren are Brooks and Cody Peterson from Denver, Colorado, and Carson and Madison Peterson from Houston Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pat Sweeney.
The rosary will be recited 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Abilene. The family will greet guests in the Saint Andrew Parish Hall following the rosary.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Abilene. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Abilene.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Andrew Catholic Church, Hospice of Dickinson County, or Dickinson County Historical Society in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(1) entry
just wont to say sorry about mr Peterson I was his paper guy he was allways talking to me he was a great guy sorry to here about his passing
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.