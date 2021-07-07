It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Joseph Anderes of Hope, Kansas, announced his passing on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Bill just recently celebrated his 68th birthday. He was the eldest child of Vincent and Virginia Anderes and was followed by eight other siblings. Bill was a graduate of Chapman High School and then attended Salina Area Vo-Tech.
Bill spent most of his career as a mechanic in the Elmo community and was one of the best. Bill could fix almost anything-didn’t matter what it was – big or small. He never knew a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back even if it meant he had none. He was kind-hearted and had a generous soul. Even at his death Bill was still thinking of others and was able to help the lives of others through cornea/eye donation through the Saving Sight Foundation.
Bill is survived by his three children, John, Stacy and Leigh; several grand children and great grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters, Rhonda Foth, Greg (Sharon); Diane Shoemaker (Rodney); Yvonne Woodall (Dennis); Kim Svoboda (Kevin); Mark (Jill); Mike and Lisa Elliott and lots of nieces and nephews.
Bill is proceeded in death by his parents, Vincent and Virginia Anderes. He will be sadly missed by his family.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo, Kansas with Father Soosi as celebrant. Bill’s final resting place will be at the Mount Calvary cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Bill’s name to the charity or organization of the family’s choice.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
