William “Bill” F. Bird was born in Lincoln, Kansas, Oct. 13, 1926, the son of George and Georgia (Moore) Bird. He grew up and attended schools in the Lincoln and Chase areas in Kansas.
During married life he lived in Lincoln, Russell, Great Bend, Hill City, Oberlin, Salina and finally in 1968 made his permanent home in Abilene.
He married Dorothy Johnson on May 31, 1946. They had 3 daughters. Dorothy died in 1996.
He married Doris Degraffenried on Dec. 6, 1997. Doris died in 2016.
When he married Doris he gained 3 more daughters Doris Ward, Kathy Heiser and Stacy Meuli and their husbands, 2 sons Kenny and Jeff Degraffenried and their wives and many grandchildren of which he loved very much.
Bill was a great father and grandfather. Bill worked all his life, mostly driving trucks beginning on the family farm where he drove farm trucks. He worked for K&E and RC Williams driving oil rigs. He also drove coast to coast for JB Montgomery and retired after driving for Alco for over 20 years.
He was a World War II Veteran. Bill was a great father and grandfather. In younger years, he raced motorcycles and enjoyed riding. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and boating, working in the garage on motors and various projects, helping others whenever he could and visiting with others.
Bill is survived by 3 daughters Betty J. Whyte, Edgerton Kansas, Carolyn K. Eller, Abilene, Kansas, Roberta L. Robertson and husband James of Abilene, 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his wife Dorothy and his second wife Doris, 2 brothers and 3 sisters, 2 son-in-laws, and 1 grandson.
The family has chosen cremation. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the William Bird Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
