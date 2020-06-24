William Alois Heinecke, 89, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Bickford of Quincy.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1930, the son of Elmer John and Reva Irene (Coleman) Heinecke. Bill married Joyce Ann Hoffman on Dec. 5, 1970 in Quincy, IL.
Bill served his country in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was a production manager for Electric Wheel, Quincy, IL, Firestone, Abilene, KS, and Brierton Engineering, Abilene, KS. Bill retired in 1995.
Bill loved his family and took pride in caring for them. He enjoyed spending time outside, including planting and the fruits of a garden. Painting a house or a fence was another avenue for him to relax.
He once used 40 gallons of paint to single-handedly paint his two-story duplex. Music was his ultimate tool for relaxation. Even at the end, he was found to be moving his foot to the beat of his favorite band.
Bill is survived by his children Mark (Cindy) Heinecke, Abilene, KS, Philip (Charlene) Heinecke, Brooksville, FL, Jill (Dave) Norton (Scruby), Topeka, KS, and Jim (Kelly) Scruby, Grove, OK,
sister Joan Tieken, Quincy, IL, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Reva Heinecke, his wife Joyce Heinecke and sons Roger Heinecke and William “Billy” Heinecke.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial gathering in Quincy and graveside services in Abilene will take place at later dates. Memorials may be made to the Roger K. Heinecke Memorial Scholarship or Bickford of Quincy, IL (Memory Care Unit). Arrangements are with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, Quincy, IL, www.dukerandhaugh.com.
