Wesley Judd

Wesley Eugene Judd, 65, of Abilene passed away Aug. 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1958, in Phillipsburg, Kan., the son of Francis and Margaret Judd. Wesley grew up in the Stockton, Kan., community and worked at the grocery store in Stockton.
On April 19, 1986, Wesley married Barbara Ann Leiker in Stockton and they settled in Abilene. Wesley had worked at West’s Country Mart for many years and loved interacting with the customers and working for the West family. Wesley was an avid Kansas State Football fan and enjoyed his 1970’s rock music. He also enjoyed science fiction.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents. Wesley is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, brothers Mark Judd of Topeka, Kan., and Delvan Judd of Phillipsburg, Kan. His daughter Brenda Thacker, son Matthew Thacker and grandchildren, David Thacker and Kaylee Thacker.
Services for Wesley will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kan. The family suggests memorials be made in Wesley’s name and the family will name a benefactor at a later date.
Condolences and memorials may be mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
