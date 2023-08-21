Wesley Judd

Wesley Eugene Judd, 65, of Abilene passed away Aug. 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1958, in Phillipsburg, Kan., the son of Francis and Margaret Judd. Wesley grew up in the Stockton, Kan., community and worked at the grocery store in Stockton.

On April 19, 1986, Wesley married Barbara Ann Leiker in Stockton and they settled in Abilene. Wesley had worked at West’s Country Mart for many years and loved interacting with the customers and working for the West family. Wesley was an avid Kansas State Football fan and enjoyed his 1970’s rock music. He also enjoyed science fiction.

 

