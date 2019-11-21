Wendy Lynn Dauphinee, 55, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away Friday, Nov. 15th, 2019.
Wendy was born in Rochester, New York on Jan. 17, 1964, daughter of the late Carmen and Robert Dauphinee.
Survivors include her daughters Calli Roth and Allison Roth, both of Salina, Kansas, son Kevin Roth of Junction City, Kansas, sisters Debbie Dauphinee of Devine, Texas, Colleen Dauphinee of Abilene, Kansas, and brothers Glen Dauphinee of Rochester, New York, Mark Dauphinee of Snellville, Georgia, Russell Dauphinee of Rochester, New York, and Bryan Dauphinee, of Abilene, Kansas.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has been chosen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas, with Rev. Jon Fillipi officiating.
Donations may be made to the Salina Regional Health Center’s Rehabilitation Unit in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.
For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.