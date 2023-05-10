Wayne Payton

Wayne Freeman Payton, of Abilene, entered into rest Saturday, April 29 at Abilene Place. He was 99.

Wayne was born Nov. 13, 1923 in Burns, Kansas. to Fredrick Hugh and Alta (Sidner) Payton. He graduated from Cedar Point High School in 1941. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in the European Theater from 1943 to 1945. He was united in marriage to Helen Marie Danford on Feb.19, 1949, at the courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. To this union were born three children, Marshall “DeWayne” (wife Joette) Payton of Abilene, Marcia (husband Wayne) Wischropp of Lyndon, and Marla (husband Dennis) Spohr of Arizona.

 

