SOLOMON — Wayne A. Jones, 67, passed away Friday, June 19, in Solomon.
He was born June 11, 1953 in Salina, the son of Jack M. and Helen I. (Moser) Jones. Growing up in Solomon, he attended local schools, graduating from Solomon High School. Wayne earned an AA degree while in the Army and retired after 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Raymond Gary Jones.
Wayne is survived by daughter Catherine Jones of Salina, brothers Mike (Barbara) Jones of North Carolina, Robert Jones of Wichita, and Keith (Sue) Jones of Solomon and extended family.
The family suggests memorials in his name be made to the Wayne Jones Memorial Fund. They may sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Cremation was chosen and a private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
