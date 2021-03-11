Wayman (Earl) Shackelford, 72, passed peacefully from his home into his heavenly home on March 4, 2021.
Earl was born Sept. 19, 1948, to Loyd and Ruth Shackelford at his grandparent’s homestead near Campo, Colo. He attended schools in Elkhart, Kan., KU in Lawrence, Kan., and multiple military bases overseas and stateside. In Elkhart, he worked for the newspaper office and for local farmers. He served in Viet Nam in 1969-1970 and a total of eleven years in the U.S. Army. Earl continued to serve his country in Federal Civil Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until retirement.
On Feb. 6, 1971, Earl married the former Jana Dahlstrom. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Their early married years were spent overseas where their two sons were born. Earl loved spending time with his family, traveling and exploring. Faith and family were priorities in his life. His sons, Clayton and Matt were his personal heroes with their own lives of service. Several grandsons now extend this legacy of service. Earl and Jana were also foster parents to 38 children further expanding and enhancing their family life.
Earl is survived by his wife, Jana, sons Clayton Shackelford (Julie), Tucson, Ariz., Matthew Shackelford (Kristi), Springfield, Mo.; and grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Jacob, Samuel, Caleb, Benjamin and Gideon.
Survivors also include sisters, Bonnie (Leroy) Buxton, Liberal, Kan., Tina Weatherman (Tom) Elkhart, Kan., and many nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, and foster children that loved him dearly.
Earl was proceeded in death by his parents, Loyd and Ruth Shackelford, and his brother, Bruce Shackelford.
Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice or St. Patrick’s Church, Greenfield, Missouri.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Greenfield, Missouri. Burial with full military honors followed at 1 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Services were under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.