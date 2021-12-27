Wanda Fae Murphy passed away December 23, 2021 at Chapman Valley Manor.
Wanda was born April 15, 1922 near Navarre, KS, the daughter of Lena (Eddy) and William Claude Bowden. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1939. On October 17, 1943, she was married to John Murphy. They farmed and made their home near Navarre for 66 years before moving to Chapman, Kansas.
Wanda was a member of the Navarre Church of the Brethren, New Basel United Church of Christ, and Chapman United Methodist Church. Besides being a farm wife, she was a member of the local EHU, served on the election board, bus driver for many years and always there for her family. She was known to be a great cook and her fried chicken was the family favorite.
Wanda is survived by children Jerry (Mary) Murphy of Omaha, Nebraska; Janet (Bob) Meyer of Chapman; and Kevin (Lynne) Murphy of Hope. Grandchildren: Stacey Combes (Brian) of Abilene; Shane Meyer of St. Joe, Missouri; Sean Murphy (Kelli) of Detroit, Michigan; Jacob Murphy (Ricky Gutierrez) of Chicago, Illinois; Megan McDugald (Jim) of Nashville, TN; Kyle Murphy (Kirsten Zenner) of Newton; Dane Murphy of Dallas, Texas; and Jenna Bentrop (Brian) of Blue Springs, Missouri. Great grandchildren: Hunter and Talon Combes, Kinsey and Chase Meyer, Avery and Clay McDugald and Blake Bentrop. Great great grandchild: Coralynn Combes.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband John in 2011 and sister Zola Mae Morgan.
Services for Wanda will be Tuesday, December 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Chapman, Kansas. Family will receive friends Monday, December 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Chapman, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapman Valley Manor or Navarre Community Center. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67451. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
