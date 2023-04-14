Walter Lee Gruber

Walter “Wally” Lee Gruber, 76, of Hope, Kansas, passed away at home April 11. He was born Jan. 1, 1947, to Martin and Katie (Katherine Krause) Gruber, in Hope. Wally made his life in Hope, where he attended school and graduated from Hope High in 1965. After high school he spent several years in the Army Reserves, used his skills as a carpenter to build numerous homes in the area and assist with 4-H projects, and was a long-time dedicated farmer, growing crops and raising cattle. Wally was also a member of the Kansas Young Farmers Association and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, occasionally taking out of state fishing adventures. In his later years he was able to lend his many skills in helping to complete renovations on the building that now houses the Hope Historical Museum. He is survived by his brother Rano Gruber of Hope, sister-in-law Vicki Gruber of Hope; nieces and nephew Kelli (Ryan) Almes of Manhattan and Kai Gruber of Manhattan; great nieces and nephews Kendon and Della Almes and Ethan, Aiden, and Abigail Gruber. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Katie, brother John Gruber, and nephew Chris Gruber. Wally’s family and friends will gather Monday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Lyons Creek, for a graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at the First National Bank Annex and Community Center following the graveside service April 17. Yazel - Megli Funeral Home in Herington is serving the family. Memorial contributions in Wally’s name may be directed to the Hope Historical Museum. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Walter at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Abilene siblings keep it in the family with rock band
- Speeding around Kansas: Paul Flynn recounts drag racing career
- Women of Excellence: Passion leads to decades of historic preservation
- Full of life: photographer hikes entire Chisholm Trail with ‘tramily’
- Abilene 18-year-old charged with controlled substance causing death
- Moulton reaches a decade at Abilene Library
- John Nicholas Alvarez
- Jim Smart
- Part 2 Speeding around Kansas: Flynn dissects his roadster
- George Kauffman Walters
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.