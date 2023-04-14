Walter Lee Gruber

Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.