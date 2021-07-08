Graveside funeral services for Walter A. Hartman, age 93, of Abilene, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
Mr. Hartman passed away July 7, 2021, at the Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman.
He was born July 11, 1927, in Clay Center the son of Walter W. and Elida Mae (Palmeeter) Hartman.
He graduated from Clay Center High School and served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.
Walter worked for RCA as a telemetry engineer from 1955 – 1966, then from 1967 – 1971 for Sperry Rand as an electrical engineer for the Saturn V Apollo Missions, and from 1975 – 1990 for Black and Veach Engineering Company as a records manager before retiring.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Kiwanis, and the American Legion, all in Abilene.
On June 13, 1948, Walter was united in marriage to Dorothy Sawin in LaPrairie, Illinois. She passed away Sept. 25, 2014.
Walter is also preceded in death by his sister DoraDeane Lips.
Walter is survived by his son Gene and his wife Jan Hartman of Abilene; grandchildren Brian Hartman, Brad and his wife Jenell Hartman; and Cristin and her husband Pat Casteel; and 5 great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the register book until 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapman Valley Manor and sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
