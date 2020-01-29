Vivian L. Detrich, 97, Chapman, passed away Jan. 27, 2020 at Village Manor in Abilene, KS.
Vivian was born Nov. 12, 1922 at Talmage, KS, to Benjamin and Rena (Bowyer) Koelling. She attended Talmage Grade School and graduated from Chapman High School.
She was married to Paul Gormley on June 29, 1941 in Talmage. They lived their entire married life in the Talmage community. She was preceded death in by her husband Paul in 1965.
She served as Dickinson County Treasurer for four years. She was married to Robert Detrich on August 20, 1969 at the Chapman United Methodist Church in Chapman, Kansas. They lived south of Chapman on the Detrich family farm until 1990 when they moved into the city of Chapman. They were married for 43 years. She was a member of the Chapman United Methodist Church, the Bernice Huff Circle and the Chapman American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter Patsy Gormley Bowell of Talmage, sons Terry (Ralph) Gormley Elk City, Idaho and Ben Gormley of Talmage, brother Louis (Mary) Koelling of Olathe, KS, sister Alice Jean (Richard) Kingston, Atchison, KS, grandchildren Lindsay Bowell Leahew Jones, Don Gormley, Jr. and Melanie (David) Banks, great-grandchildren Cosette Leahew, Zachary Leahew, Julia Gormley, Cameron Gormley, Karla Banks Schneider and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Detrich, son Donald Gormley, Sr., daughter Wava Gormley Buckley, brothers Dale Koelling, Herbert Koelling and Alfred Koelling, sister Lorna Koelling Owens and great–grandchild Sean Banks.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Chapman United Methodist Church in Chapman, KS on Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Ken Trickle officiating. A private burial will be in the Rinhart Cemetery at a later time. The Londeen Funeral Chapel will be open for visitation on Feb. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Talmage United Methodist Church or the Chapman United Methodist Church in care of Londeen Funeral Chapel, Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.
