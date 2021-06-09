Virginia L. Adam, daughter of Robert and Margaret (Cunningham) Shirack, was born Sept. 4, 1932. She passed away June 7, 2021 at the age of 88.
She attended Ash Grove and Garfield grade schools in the country south of Abilene. She graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1950. On Nov. 11, 1950 she married Joseph (Joe) Adam of Chapman and they spent all of their married life in Chapman.
Virginia worked for many years a bookkeeper for several different firms and finally working for the U.S. Postal System in Chapman for many years before retiring in 1997.
Virginia was active in many organizations. She was the first woman elected to the Chapman City Council and served two terms. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and the Chapman Valley Manor.
She served on Chapman Valley Manor Board, the Butterfield Housing Board, CAPS elected officer, Chapman Library Board and the Lutheran Church Council. She served many years on the Indian Hill Cemetery Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1994, her parents and two sisters, Maxine Tinkler of Assaria, Kan., and Nordene Lorson of Murray, Ky.
She is survived by her son, David (Pam) Adam of Abilene, her daughter Diane Thomas of Chapman, one grandson Tanner Thomas of Chapman, two step-granddaughters Alana Preston of Abilene and Lindsey Blixt of Chapman, several step great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel. Service will be at Chapman United Methodist Church Saturday June 12 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Indian Hill Cemetery in Chapman.
Memorials may be given in her name to Indian Hill Cemetery or American Legion Auxiliary Chapman and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
