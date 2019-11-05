Virginia “Ginny” L. Wells, 78, of Abilene, Kansas, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 2, 2019. Virginia was born Oct. 17, 1941, in Slayton, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Rose (Gustaf) Christiensen. She was raised in Minnesota and graduated from Tracy High School in Tracy, Minnesota, in 1959.
On Nov. 11, 1959, Virginia united in marriage to Roger Wells at Tracy Lutheran Church in Tracy Minnesota, and moved to Kansas in 1963, residing in Abilene. They later divorced.
Virginia worked as a waitress at Trails Inn, then found her career as a composing supervisor for the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, until retiring. She was also an Avon representative and co-owner of The Starting Box.
She was a hardworking, dedicated, strong woman up until the very end. She also had a love for plants, enjoyed playing bingo and loved her family very much and always reminded them to take “one day at a time.”
Virginia was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2934 of Abilene, Kansas, then 765 of Salina, Kansas.
Survivors include her children Jody Gano-Haas and husband Mitchel of Racine, Wisconsin, Julie Talley of Abilene, Randy Wells and wife Tina of Abilene, Kansas, Gina Anguiano of McPherson, Kansas, and Derrick Wells and fiancée Bethany Rabitoy of Racine, Wisconsin, brothers Richard Christiensen of Colorado, Joseph Christiensen and wife Margie of Abilene, Kansas, Philip Christiensen and wife Tina of Pasadena, Maryland, sisters Julie Baxtor and husband Milton of Graceville, Minnesota, Cheryl Soderlund of Abilene, Kansas, and sister-in-law Lorna Christiensen of Abilene, Kansas, uncles Francis Gustaf and Artie Gustaf and Margaret West, all from Minnesota, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert Christiensen and Kenneth Christiensen Jr., sister Carol O’Boyle-Shuck, granddaughter Ashleigh Wells, and many aunts and uncles.
Cremation was chosen. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. up until the time of the memorial service, which is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Danner Funeral Home, with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Inurnment will follow in Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to Dickinson County Home Health & Hospice. They may be left at the church or sent in care of Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, KS 67410.
