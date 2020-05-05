Virginia Ann (Baier) Anderes, 86, Elmo, Kansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020. As she walked her final journey on this earth, she was surrounded by many loving children and grandchildren.
Virginia was born on July 22, 1933 in Salina, Kansas to James and Leona Baier. Virginia was their fourth child.
On Oct. 11, 1952 she wed the love of her life, Vincent (Herman) Anderes to whom she was married for over 60 years and had nine children, Bill Anderes, Rhonda Foth, Greg Anderes (Sharon), Diane Shoemaker (Rodney), Yvonne Woodall (Dennis), Kim Svoboda (Kevin), Mark Anderes (Jill), Mike Anderes (Lenece) and Lisa Elliott.
Virginia was a wonderful mother who was passionate about her children. Her interests were taking care of her nine children, raising flowers and caring for her chickens. For over 20 years Virginia would take flowers to St. Columba church where she was a lifetime member.
She would frequently place fresh cut flowers at the foot of the statue of our “Blessed Virgin Mary.” These fresh cut flowers were often arranged in a beautiful bouquet of roses and gladiolus which were her specialty.
Virginia lived her whole life in the Elmo community.
She was loved by many for her warmth and kindness. She would lend a helping hand to anyone and knew no strangers. Her 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as “Chicken Grandma” adored her and enjoyed their days with her while she taught them to needlepoint, play piano and bake pies. (Her coconut cream pie was over the top).
Perhaps her best passed-on skill, from the tales of her grandchildren, was how to properly gather chicken eggs while warding off hostile poultry.
As if raising nine kids wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Virginia also worked outside of the home. She started her career as the counter manager of the Elmo Elevator, followed by secretarial work at Tabor College and wrapping up her career at the Salina Catholic Diocese Office of Education. Virginia was a member of the St. Columba Altar Society.
Virginia will be greatly missed by many and will never be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vincent Anderes, father and mother James and Leona Baier; two sisters Catherine Baier and Marilyn Anderes and two brothers James and Wayne Baier.
Virginia’s celebration of life will be a private ceremony with family members only at St. Columba Catholic Church, Elmo, Kansas, followed by her interment at the Mount Calvary cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral procession to the burial site. We ask everyone to be mindful of proper social distancing. Anyone wishing to sign the register book may do so from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 for family and friends. If interested in virtually attending, please reach out to a family member.
A celebration of life where the whole community will be invited will be planned for later this year.
Memorials in Virginia’s honor can be made to Interim Healthcare of Salina, Kansas (Hospice); or St. Columba Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
