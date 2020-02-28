BELOIT — Vernon L. Larson, 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Beloit.
He was born May 17, 1936 in the Wakefield area, the son of Henry and Hazel (Glenn) Larson. Growing up in the Wakefield area, Vernon attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1955.
April 6, 1956 he married Barbara L. Bletscher in Clay Center. All their married life was spent in Abilene. She preceded him in death Dec. 14, 2009.
Vernon had been employed in construction, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, tinkering in his workshop, building things for his grandchildren, woodworking, gardening and fishing.
Vernon was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister and seven brothers.
He is survived by daughter Tammy (Mike) Cooper of Beloit, son David (Luci) of Salina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 at the Abilene First United Methodist Church with Pastors John and Jenny Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions in his memory be made to the Abilene First United Methodist Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.