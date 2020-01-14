Vernon M. Allen, 90, of Hutchinson, Kansas, went peacefully home to be with His Lord on Jan. 3, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1929 in White City, Kansas to Alva Theodore and Myrtle Mercy Allen. He graduated in 1948 from White City High School.
He was united in marriage to Lillian Florence Wilson on Sept. 2, 1951. They lived in Enterprise, Kansas, where he worked at J.B. Ehrsam and Sons. He was a member of Enterprise Methodist Church.
They moved to Hutchinson in 1978 where he worked at Borton, Inc. as a purchasing agent until around 1991. He finished his career at Tramco in Wichita in 1993. He was an active member of Countryside Baptist Church.
God gifted Vernon with many talents. He could make or fix almost anything. He was very creative and always had a hobby or project he was working on. Woodworking was his passion, making clocks and furniture that filled their home: coat rack, tables, bed frame, cutting boards and bird feeders to name a few.
Generosity was his motivation as he gave away many of the things he created and built to family and friends.
There was no greater KU basketball fan, rarely missing a game on TV.
Humor was Vernon’s love language. He often expressed affection and love through teasing or joking around with friends and family alike. Being with family and going to family reunions was a highlight for him. He loved playing pitch with his siblings, nieces and nephews.
A quiet faith and love for “The good Lord” was the anchor for his life which was shared by his wife Lillian and passed down to their daughter, three grandsons, and four great-granddaughters.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wayne Allen, Deane Allen and sister Evelyn Prichard.
He is survived by his wife Lillian Allen of 68 years, daughter Sheree (Dan) Keller of Orlando, Florida, grandsons Joshua (Jessica) Keller and great-granddaughter Elizabeth of Jacksonville, Florida, Joel Keller of Orlando, Florida, Aaron (Rebecca) Keller and great-granddaughters Abby, Lucy, and Grace of Tallahassee, Florida, brother Gene (Lana) Allen of White City, Kansas, brother-in-law Guy Prichard of Salina, Kansas, beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Vernon’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Countryside Baptist Church, 819 W. 30th Street, Hutchinson, Kansas. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. at Countryside Baptist Church. The interment service will be held at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, Kansas following the memorial service.
If you feel led to honor Vernon’s life with a gift, you may consider a donation to Countryside Baptist Church, Hutchinson, Kansas.
