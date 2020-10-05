Verna I. (Beadleston) Cook passed away on Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born July 11, 1931. On July 1, 1951 she married Lawrence L Cook. He preceded her in death in 2006.
She was a member of many clubs and groups, but her passion was in crafting, oil painting, bowling, and working with Lawrence on their H0 Model Train layout.
She enjoyed her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death where her parents, sister Marjorie Emig, and brothers Keith and Alvin Beadleston.
Surviving are her daughter Sharon (Jim) Adee, grandchildren Ashley (Dave) Shively and Ryan (Trina) Adee, great-grandchildren Braden Anguiano, Katelyn Shively, Slade Adee, Drake Adee, Jasmine Arnold and Summer Arnold, and sister Clema (Francis) Anderson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral home on Sunday. Graveside Services will be held at the Abilene Cemetery Monday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. with Reverend John Collins officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to The Solution Outreach Center and may be left at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
