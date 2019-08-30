LONGFORD — Verl D. Wolf, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 27.
He was born May 21, 1949 in Clay Center, the son of Jerald H. and Eileen M. (Sheedy) Wolf. Growing up in the Longford/Manchester Community, Verl attended local schools and graduated from Longford High School with the class of 1967.
On April 28, 1987 he married Gini Emrich, later divorcing. Verl was a life time farmer and rancher in the Longford Community. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Bruce Wolf.
Verl is survived by a son Chad (Kristen) Wolf of Longford, sister Wava (Van) Taylor of Abilene and long time companion Cathy Whiteley of Minneapolis.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Abilene First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jenny Collins officiating . Interment will follow in the Athelstane Cemetery north of Industry.
The family requests casual attire. The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at the Danner Funeral Home and suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund or the Verl Wolf Memorial Fund. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, POB 758, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
