Verda Mae Gay was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhardt) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and from Emporia Teachers College.
Verda worked at the Dickinson County Assessors for three years followed by Tittels IGA for 10 years as a Checker and The Visitors Center at the Eisenhower Presidential Library as a tour guide for over fifteen years before retiring. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene and was a wonderful cook, cooking at the Brown’s Home. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and all her grandchildren.
On Aug. 8, 1947 Verda was united in marriage to Paul M. Gay in Ramona, Kansas. Paul passed away Oct. 12, 1999. She is survived by her son Dan Gay of Wood River, Nebraska, daughters Paula Cook of Abilene, Deanne Welborn of Sarasota, Florida, sister Shirley Klein of Abilene, 10 grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul and her brother Verl Riffel.
Funeral services for Verda will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene with Reverend Joseph Barlau officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Enterprise. Her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. – until service time Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.