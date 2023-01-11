Verda Mae Gay

Verda Mae Gay was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhardt) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and from Emporia Teachers College.

Verda worked at the Dickinson County Assessors for three years followed by Tittels IGA for 10 years as a Checker and The Visitors Center at the Eisenhower Presidential Library as a tour guide for over fifteen years before retiring. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene and was a wonderful cook, cooking at the Brown’s Home. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and all her grandchildren.

 

